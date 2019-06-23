Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Israelis and Palestinians participate in historic run for peace on Gaza border

Ride for Peace participants had the option to run 10-15 km, bike ride 9 km or bike on a off-road route for 20 km near the Gaza border.

By
June 23, 2019
1 minute read.
Bike riding in the Arava region.

Bike riding in the Arava region.. (photo credit: ALON RON/WWW.GOISRAEL.COM)

 
Israelis and Palestinians cycled and ran in unison on Friday on both sides of the Gaza border in a historic solidarity event. 

"I think it's a very big statement and message, that first of all, the initiative came from Gaza. They wanted this and we are just supporting their call for action," Budo for Peace founder Danny Hakim, said. "And I think we had a nice first time, we got many people to come from all over the area and I think it has inspired them and as you heard they are very keen to continue and they are not going to give up. it may be small now, hundred maybe two hundred of them, but hopefully with this publicity that will grow and that's what we want. 


According to The Alliance for Middle East Peace (ALLMEP), dozens of Palestinians and Israelis participated in "Ride for Peace." 


The event was initiated by Gaza Youth Committee, a group of Palestinian peace activists from Gaza and was joined by members of ALLMEP and Israelis from bordering communities. 




Ride for Peace participants had the option to run 10-15 km, bike ride 9 km or bike on a off-road route for 20 km. 


"It’s clear that the reality in Gaza and in Israeli communities bordering the Gaza Strip must be transformed. Our youth, in particular, deserve better," the Facebook event page stated. "They deserve peace, security, and the opportunity to be excited about the future, rather than being fearful of it. They deserve hope."


