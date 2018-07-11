Jerusalem mufti issues land transfer fatwa

MUSLIMS PRAY next to Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem..
The Palestinian mufti of Jerusalem, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, on Tuesday issued a new fatwa (Islamic religious decree) banning Muslims from “facilitating the transfer of ownership of any part of Jerusalem or the land of Palestine to the enemies.”
The fatwa, according to Palestinian sources, came in response to an Israeli bill allowing Jews to purchase land in Area C of the West Bank. The bill, put forward by MK Bezalel Smotrich (Bayit Yehudi), aims to change a 1953 Jordanian law that prevents foreigners and non-Arabs from directly purchasing land in the West Bank.
The explanation for the bill states that it is “unacceptable” for Israeli citizens to be barred from buying land just because they are Israeli citizens.
The fatwa ruled that the “land of Palestine” was waqf – meaning an inalienable religious endowment in Islamic law – and as such it is prohibited to sell, bestow ownership or facilitate the transfer of ownership of any part of it to non-Muslims.
“Anyone who sells his land to the enemies, or accepts compensation for it, will commit a sin,” said Hussein in his fatwa.
He also warned that anyone who violates the fatwa will be considered an infidel, apostate and a traitor to God, Islam and his homeland.
The fatwa also ruled that Muslims were obliged to boycott anyone who violates the ruling. The boycott includes refusing to do any business with the offenders or marrying them or attending their funerals or burying them in Islamic cemeteries.