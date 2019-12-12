Jewish prayer has returned to the Temple Mount - exclusive

Jewish worshippers pray in full view of police on Temple Mount (Credit: Jeremy Sharon)

There is religious controversy regarding Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount, let alone when it comes to work aimed at rebuilding the Temple. The influential Torah scholar Maimonides taught that the Temple would be built by Messiah. Other scholars believe that the Temple will descend from the heavens in the messianic era while the modern right-wing flank has called for Jews to build the Temple now and usher in the Messiah.



Weber continued, "We are dealing more with restoring prayer to the site in an orderly fashion. I would love for it to be tomorrow, but offering sacrifices sounds to be a bit more distant." Temple Mount activists have recently embarked on a campaign to have the site opened for non-Muslim visitors also on Shabbat. Non-Muslims are currently not able to visit the site on Fridays and Saturdays, although prior to the year 2000, visits on Saturdays were possible. Following Ariel Sharon's visit to the Temple Mount that year and the outbreak of the Second Intifada, the site was totally shut to non-Muslims. When it reopened in 2003, visits on Saturdays were not permitted. Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this story.