The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Jewish prayer has returned to the Temple Mount - exclusive

Senior Wakf official: Any change would spark strong response from Arabs and Muslims. Jewish activists: Final goal is to rebuild the Temple.

By JEREMY SHARON  
DECEMBER 12, 2019 22:13
Jewish worshippers pray in full view of police on Temple Mount (photo credit: THE ASSOCIATION OF TEMPLE MOUNT ORGANIZATIONS)
Jewish worshippers pray in full view of police on Temple Mount
(photo credit: THE ASSOCIATION OF TEMPLE MOUNT ORGANIZATIONS)
Jewish worshipers are able to pray on the Temple Mount with what appears to be the tacit consent of police forces at the site, The Jerusalem Post observed during a visit there on Thursday.
Despite the insistence by Israel Police that there has been no change in the decades-old policy, Jews now pray – in full view of the police – in an unobtrusive and inconspicuous manner.
A senior Wakf Department official said he was unaware of any change in the status quo on the Temple Mount, but warned that any change would lead to renewed protests and spark a strong response from Arabs and Muslims.
Jewish worshippers pray in full view of police on Temple Mount (Credit: Jeremy Sharon)
Led by Rabbi Eliyahu Weber and joyfully singing “Let us go up to the Temple,” a quorum of 10 Jewish men ascended the Temple Mount on Thursday morning at the beginning of non-Muslim visiting hours at 7:00 a.m. This reporter joined the group as it toured the compound.
The group began the typical counter-clockwise tour of the site accompanied as usual by several police officers. It began at the Mughrabi Gate and worked its way around the eastern side of the esplanade, stopping at various points and eventually leaving out of the Chain Gate on its western side into the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City.
Upon reaching the eastern gate of the Dome of the Rock shrine, Weber and the group of Jewish men, and two women, stopped for between five and 10 minutes to recite the cantor’s repetition of the central Amidah prayer, including the components for congregational participation.
A kohen, a member of the priestly line, gave the blessing to the worshipers that is part of the daily morning service.
The prayers were recited in full view and the immediate proximity of the police officers escorting the group around the Temple Mount, and they afforded the worshipers the time they needed to complete their prayers.
The prayers were said in a deliberately unobtrusive manner without the genuflection that is usually performed in the Amidah prayer, and with Weber leaning against a stone step to avoid drawing attention.
Weber said that he and his fellow worshipers deliberately conduct their prayers in a manner that is “not extroverted” or to “antagonize people,” and the police do not intervene when they do it in this way. If we would do this in the face of the Wakf officials, it would not be accepted, but that is not our goal.”
The service – a truncated version of the full morning prayer service – was conducted in a very discreet manner, but the worshipers were nevertheless clearly participating in a discernible Jewish prayer service.
After the service was finished, the group continued with their tour, stopping again for 15 or 20 minutes to listen to a lesson by Weber on a page of Talmud.
Weber and other worshipers pray the morning service every day, and the afternoon service is also recited.
In the past, the police would routinely eject or detain any non-Muslim seen to be praying in any way at the holy site, and this stance was mostly backed by the courts, which ruled that although in theory Jewish prayer was legal on the Temple Mount, the police were entitled to prevent it due to security considerations.
Police Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld denied that there had been any change in the police’s attitude to non-Muslim prayer at the holy site.
“The status quo is exactly the same on the Temple Mount,” he told the Post on Thursday. “The policy has not changed.”
All non-Muslim prayer has always been forbidden as the status quo on the Temple Mount, banned by police over concern that the it could inflame tensions and lead to rioting by the Palestinian population.
Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount used to be treated with the utmost suspicion by the police, while “Murabitat” activists who were paid to shout and harass Jewish visitors made going to the site an extremely unpleasant experience.
Jewish Temple Mount activists have credited current Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan with making the conditions at the site far more amenable and welcoming for Jewish visitors. The number of visits by Jews has increased dramatically as a result, from around 10,000 in 2015 to 29,000 in 2019.
“Our ascent to the Temple Mount makes known God’s name in the World,” said Weber, who is styled the dean of the Temple Mount Yeshiva.
Weber goes up to the Mount practically every day to recite the morning service with a minyan, and says he has done so for many months.
“The essence of our presence on the Temple Mount shows that this place belongs to the Jewish people,” said Weber. “If we don’t come, [it appears] that it doesn’t interest us. The Temple Mount is ours, and we need to know the importance of being there.”
Weber said that ultimately he wishes to be able to pray in a more orderly and complete fashion, with the correct prostrations required for prayer at the Temple Mount, and with the use of prayer shawls and tefillin, all of which is not possible at present.
The final goal, however, is to rebuild the Temple.
“The ultimate goal is to be able to offer sacrifices in the Temple,” Weber says simply. “We are not really dealing with that right now because there are many stages to this."
There is religious controversy regarding Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount, let alone when it comes to work aimed at rebuilding the Temple. The influential Torah scholar Maimonides taught that the Temple would be built by Messiah. Other scholars believe that the Temple will descend from the heavens in the messianic era while the modern right-wing flank has called for Jews to build the Temple now and usher in the Messiah. 

Weber continued, "We are dealing more with restoring prayer to the site in an orderly fashion. I would love for it to be tomorrow, but offering sacrifices sounds to be a bit more distant.”
Temple Mount activists have recently embarked on a campaign to have the site opened for non-Muslim visitors also on Shabbat.
Non-Muslims are currently not able to visit the site on Fridays and Saturdays, although prior to the year 2000, visits on Saturdays were possible.
Following Ariel Sharon’s visit to the Temple Mount that year and the outbreak of the Second Intifada, the site was totally shut to non-Muslims. When it reopened in 2003, visits on Saturdays were not permitted.
Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this story.


Tags Israel Police Jerusalem Temple Mount waqf jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fighting antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Note: The immunity election By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word - From rotting bananas to Auschwitz art By LIAT COLLINS
Paul Packer President Trump deserves our thanks for combating antisemitism By PAUL PACKER
Ruthie Blum Beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by