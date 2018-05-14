May 14 2018
|
Iyar, 29, 5778
|
Jewish protesters march in Washington, D.C. to condemn U.S. embassy move

They also marched, carrying mock windows, columns and doorframes for an "Embassy of Freedom."

By REUTERS
May 14, 2018 19:36

Jewish protesters in Washington D.C. condemn US embassy move, May 14, 2018 (Reuters)

About 100 demonstrators, many wearing yarmulkes and T-shirts that said "young Jews reject Trump's embassy of occupation", rallied outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington on Monday to protest the US embassy move to Jerusalem.

With traffic blocked by police, they chanted "we will build this world with love" and "we support freedom and dignity for all, Israelis and Palestinians."

They also marched, carrying mock windows, columns and doorframes for an "Embassy of Freedom."

Protesters including Sara Sandmel, a young Jewish-American rabbinical student, say the US embassy's move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem represents endless occupation and should be reversed.

The US embassy move fulfilled a pledge by US President Donald Trump, who has recognized the holy city as the Israeli capital, but it has fired Palestinian anger and drawn criticism from many foreign governments as a set back to peace efforts.



