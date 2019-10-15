Jordan-Israel peace treaty under threat - Jordanian parliament speaker

Atef Tarawneh, speaker of the Jordanian parliament, speaks during an emergency meeting to discuss a potential announcement by the US. (photo credit: MUHAMMAD HAMED/REUTERS)

Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives and the President of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Atef Tarawneh stated that the peace treaty between Jordan and Israel is "under threat" due to Israeli "violations" against Jerusalem, according to Jordan's government news agency.



Tarawneh spoke at the 141st International Parliamentary Union Assembly in Belgrade, Serbia on Monday.

"We in Jordan, who are signatory to a peace treaty with the Israeli occupation government, see today that this peace is under threat, in light of the blatant violation of its terms, especially with the issue of Jerusalem," said Tarawneh, adding that UN institutions cannot implement their decisions or authority in countries that don't abide by international law, like Israel.The speaker also called on parliaments around the world to push their governments to not move their embassies in Israel to Jerusalem and to exert pressure on Israel to "stop its tyranny and brutal practices in the Palestinian territories."Tarawneh added that Israel's policies are supported by a "clear bias" from the United States, according to the Jordan Times.On Monday, the Head of the Lower House’s Public Freedoms and Human Rights Committee MP Awad Zawaideh discussed the issue of Jordanians arrested in foreign countries, with a focus on two Jordanians who are currently being held by Israel.Safadi stated that the foreign ministry is sparing "no effort" to ensure the release of Abdulrahman Meri and Heba Labadi, the two Jordanian nationals who were arrested by Israel after crossing through the Allenby Crossing. The Israeli ambassador has been summoned twice with demands to have the two Jordanians released.Last week, the Hamas terrorist organization released an official statement condemning Israeli incursions onto the Temple Mount, saying that Israel was "playing with fire" and would pay a price for their "provocations" at the Aqsa Mosque.On Wednesday, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned "continued Israeli violations" against Al-Aqsa, the Jordan News Agency reported. A spokesperson for the ministry, Sufian Qudah, voiced Jordan's "categorical rejection of these absurd practices and irresponsible provocations" that run counter to Israel's obligations under international law.

