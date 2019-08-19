Jordan parliament calls for expelling Israeli envoy

In yet another sign of mounting tensions between the two countries, Jordanian members of parliament and blocs on Monday renewed their recommendation that the kingdom expel the Israeli ambassador in Amman to protest Israeli “violations” against the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.



The recommendation was made by the Palestine Committee of Jordan’s House of Representatives and other parliamentary blocs during an emergency session attended by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

The members also called for closing the Israeli Embassy in Amman , cancelling the Israel-Jordan peace treaty and summoning the US ambassador to Jordan to protest US support for Israel. In addition, they called for recalling the Jordanian ambassador to Israel.The parliament endorsed the recommendations and said it rejects any attempt to divide the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in time and space between Muslim and Jewish worshipers.The parliament also stressed the importance of maintaining Jordan’s historical custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and urged the government to recall the Jordanian ambassador to Israel and halt “all forms of normalization” with Israel.Safadi told parliament that Jordan’s “unwavering position” remains that “Jerusalem is a redline.” He said that the “protection of Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem is a responsibility” of Jordan in its capacity as custodian of holy sites in the city.Jordan, he said, “will do its utmost to protect the holy sites and face the futile Israeli actions targeting them. We condemn the Israeli occupation authorities’ provocative practices and ongoing violation of international law, as well as their attempts change the historical and legal situation in occupied Jerusalem and its holy sites.”Safadi warned that Israel’s actions will “aggravate the conflict, increase tensions and lead to an explosion, thus threatening international peace and security.”He also pointed out that Jordan on Sunday summoned the Israeli ambassador in Amman and asked him to convey a message to the Israeli government demanding an immediate cessation of Israeli “violations” and “attempts to change the historical and legal situation” at the holy site in Jerusalem.Atef Tarawneh, speaker of Jordan’s House of Representatives, called on the government to relay a message to Israel that “peace is threatened in light of its continued aggression against Jerusalem and al-Aqsa Mosque.”

