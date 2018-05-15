May 15 2018
|
Sivan, 1, 5778
|
Kahlon and Mnuchin agree on sanction measures against Iran

Israeli and American money men agree on a series of joint economic policies.

By
May 15, 2018 08:08
1 minute read.
Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon. (photo credit: MATTY STERN/US EMBASSY TEL AVIV)

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin agreed to coordinate and cooperate on the issue of sanctions against Iran during a meeting in Jerusalem, according to a statement released by the Finance Ministry on Monday.

Meeting at Kahlon’s office ahead of the US transfer of its embassy from Tel Aviv to the capital, the finance minister told his US counterpart: “The decision to transfer the embassy to Jerusalem is a courageous decision that we have been waiting for for many years.”

This was the third meeting between the two officials and the second in Jerusalem.

They continued previous discussions about the expected impact on Israeli companies of Trump’s tax reform and the upgrading of a tax treaty between Israel and the US.

They also agreed to continue their cooperation in working against terrorism financing and money laundering in a joint Israel-US forum. In addition, they agreed to continue to cooperate in the joint economic projects of Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Mnuchin said: “I am very happy to be here today in Jerusalem and to represent President [Donald] Trump at the historic event marking the opening of our embassy in Jerusalem. This is a very important time for the two countries, which symbolizes the importance of our relationship. We have shared work on many issues, especially on counterterrorism and sources of terrorism financing in the region.”

Mnuchin headed a delegation of some 250 American officials and Jewish leaders at the inauguration ceremony.

Kahlon thanked Mnuchin for the transfer of the embassy to Jerusalem and for the “courageous withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear agreement.”

“I am pleased to host the US Treasury secretary, Mr. Steve Mnuchin, a true friend of Israel, here in the Ministry of Finance in Jerusalem,” he said. “President Trump declared courageously and unequivocally the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel. The United States proved courage in abandoning the nuclear agreement signed with Iran, which posed a real threat to Israel, and proved once again the depth and quality of the relations between the two countries.”


