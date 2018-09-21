Kahlon orders money for Fuld murderer taken from PA

FINANCE MINISTER Moshe Kahlon speaks at an event in Ofakim..
Any funding given by the Palestinian Authority to Khalil Yusef Ali Jabarin, the terrorist who murdered 45-year-old Efrat resident Ari Fuld last Sunday, will be taken from the money Israel gives to the Palestinian Authority, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) wrote on Twitter Friday.
Kahlon added that he would consider other ways of limiting the financial activity of the family of the murderer.
“Ari was a man of values who loved Israel, who love humanity, and a dedicated father of of four,” Kahlon wrote.The Jerusalem Post reported last week
that Jabarin would receive NIS 1,400 a month for the next three years from the Palestinian Authority, as part of its policy of funding what they call “martyrs” for the Palestinian cause, according to information supplied by the PA.
In an effort to pressure the PA to end this policy, Israel passed the “Pay for Slay Law” by an 87 to 15 vote on July 2, but The Jerusalem Post
has learned that the new law has yet to be implemented.
According to the law, which was backed by every party except for the Joint List and Meretz, Israel will deduct the amount of money that the PA gives to terrorists and their families from the taxes and tariffs Israel collects for the authority on a monthly basis.
