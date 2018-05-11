May 12 2018
Kerem Shalom border crossing vandalized in latest round of Gaza protests

Scores of violent protesters set fire and vandalized various locations on the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom crossing.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 11, 2018 21:23
Kerem Shalom border crossing vandalized in latest round of Gaza protests

Kerem Shalom crossing burning on the Palestinian side after Friday protests . (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Kerem Shalom border crossing was burned again on Friday as roughly 15,000 Palestinians protested across the Gaza Strip. 

Scores of violent protesters set fire and vandalized various locations on the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom crossing, reported the IDF spokesperson unit on Friday.

This is the second time in which Palestinian protesters attempt to disrupt humanitarian relief efforts undertaken by Israel and other nations to aid the people of Gaza.

The IDF stated it holds Hamas as the responsible party for all actions above and beyond the surface of the Gaza strip.



