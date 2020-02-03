Kushner may head to UNSC ahead of Abbas on Trump plan

US special envoy Jason Kushner may brief the United Nations Security Council about the Trump administration’s “Deal of the Century” ahead of a possible New York visit by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.A US official said, “Kushner will travel to New York on Thursday to brief UNSC Ambassadors on our Vision for Peace.” Abbas is expected to address the UNSC on February 11 to explain Palestinian opposition to the plan. It is possible that the PA could also attempt to push forward a UNSC resolution against US President Donald Trump’s peace plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict.According to the Palestinian news and information agency WAFA, Abbas spoke against the plan at the PA cabinet in Ramallah on Monday.“There is no real opportunity in it. What opportunity is this that gives us only 11% from our land!," Abbas said according to WAFA.The Trump administration is expected to veto any Palestinian resolution against the plan at the UNSC. The US is one of five UNSC member states that has veto power.