LIVE UPDATES: Tensions flare as dozens of mortars fired at Israel from Gaza

Tensions flared in southern Israel on Tuesday, as dozens of mortars and rockets were fired toward Israeli communities from Gaza. It is the largest attack on Israel's border communities since Operation Protective Edge in 2014.



Israelis in Eshkol and Shaare HaNegev Regional Council awoke to alarm sirens at 6:59 a.m. Three more barrages of mortars followed, consisting of a total of nearly 30 projectiles.





The IDF's Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted most of the mortars, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, but several mortars were reported to have fallen in at least two Israeli communities, one near a kindergarten.The IDF struck several Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the attacks. However, Israel holds Hamas responsible for all that occurs in the enclave.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the IDF will respond with force following Tuesday morning's events."Israel views the attacks on its cities by Hamas and Islamic Jihad severely, the IDF will react with great force, and Israel will exact a heavy price from anyone who tries to harm it," Netanyahu said at the Galilee Conference.