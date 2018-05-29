May 29 2018
|
Sivan, 15, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

LIVE UPDATES: Tensions flare as dozens of mortars fired at Israel from Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the IDF will respond with force following Tuesday morning's events.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 29, 2018 15:41
1 minute read.

Israel shoots down heavy Gaza mortar fire, May 29, 2018 (Reuters)

Israel shoots down heavy Gaza mortar fire, May 29, 2018 (Reuters)

Tensions flared in southern Israel on Tuesday, as dozens of mortars and rockets were fired toward Israeli communities from Gaza. It is the largest attack on Israel's border communities since Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

Israelis in Eshkol and Shaare HaNegev Regional Council awoke to alarm sirens at 6:59 a.m. Three more barrages of mortars followed, consisting of a total of nearly 30 projectiles.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The IDF's Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted most of the mortars, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, but several mortars were reported to have fallen in at least two Israeli communities, one near a kindergarten.

The IDF struck several Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the attacks. However, Israel holds Hamas responsible for all that occurs in the enclave.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the IDF will respond with force following Tuesday morning's events.

"Israel views the attacks on its cities by Hamas and Islamic Jihad severely, the IDF will react with great force, and Israel will exact a heavy price from anyone who tries to harm it," Netanyahu said at the Galilee Conference.



 


Related Content

May 29, 2018
Israeli Navy enforces Gaza maritime blockade, stops flotilla

By EYTAN HALON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut