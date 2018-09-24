Lavrov: Obama 'intended to impose' Israeli-Palestinian resolution

Former US President Barack Obama delivers a speech.
(photo credit: DARIO AYALA / REUTERS)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that former US president Barak Obama intended to force Israel into a resolution regarding settlements in 2016, Sputnik News reports on Monday.
According to Lavrov, the US sought to impose "artificial parameters and the outcome of negotiations."
"Russia did not support this initiative," he claimed,as it believed it would have no real impact.
Russia also didn't wish to be seen as aiding the Obama administration in locking the upcoming Trump administration into a fixed binding position, he said.
The Russian position in December 2016, he said, was that conditions for direct negotiations
between the leaders of Israel and the Palestinian Authority need to be established.
Lavrov is flying to New York on Monday to attend the UN General Assembly.
