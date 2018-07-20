Liberman: Hamas is forcing Israel into a larger Gaza war than 2014

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman convenes with IDF officers in the Gaza region.
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY/ARIEL HERMONI)
X
Hamas is pushing Israel into a wide scale war that will be larger in scope than Operation Protective Edge in 2014, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said as he visited the southern city of Sderot on Friday morning.
“Hamas leaders are forcibly leading us into a situation where we will have no choice, a situation in which we will have to embark on a painful, wide-scale military operation,” Liberman said.
“Hamas is responsible for this crisis, but unfortunately it’s the Gaza residents that may have to pay the price,” he noted.
Liberman added that such a military operation “will be larger and more painful than Operation Protective Edge,” in reference to the 2014 summer war with Hamas in Gaza.
He called on Gaza residents to pressure Hamas to change direction and halt its attacks on Israel, which in the last weeks have included flaming kites, rockets and mortars.
It’s possible to restore a state of reason in which “economic relief can be exchanged for a complete cessation of terror and incitement,” Liberman noted.
He also argued that while there are those in the media who said that one shouldn’t go to war because of the flaming kites, anyone who has seen the burnt forests and the thousand of agricultural fields that were destroyed, “understands that the situation is intolerable.”
“We have acted responsibly and with restraint, even though the real problem is that our deterrence capacity is eroding,” the Defense Minister pointed out.
“The change to this equation and of course the sense of security, is not less important than security itself.”
One should not accept the situation, just as the one that occurs last weekend, in which residents of the southern periphery ran some 20 times into shelters or made preparations to make their security rooms usable, part of their sabbath preparations Liberman concluded.
“We have acted responsibly and with discretion.”