The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Mahmoud Abbas: I will not go down in history as the man who sold Jerusalem

The Palestinian Authority leader expressed his stance regarding the "Deal of the Century" in a speech in Kahir for the Arab League.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
FEBRUARY 1, 2020 14:49
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas addresses Arab journalists in Ramallah on July 3 (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas addresses Arab journalists in Ramallah on July 3
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas spoke in Kahir in front of the Arab League on Saturday afternoon and spoke about US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century," stating that he will "not go down in history as the man who sold Jerusalem."
"I reject this plan outright," Abbas said. "I will not go down in history as the man who sold Jerusalem. According to the 'Deal of the Century,' a united Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and in al-Aqsa there will be a division of times for prayer, meaning one day the Jews pray there and one day we do."
Abbas added: "We were surprised by Trump's announcement about the peace plan. The Americans called and said that Trump wants to send me the plan so that I may read it. I refused.
"They tried to connect him to me over the telephone several times," he continued. "I refused. Trump said to me, 'You are a man of peace, we can make peace,' but without further warning he closed our offices in Washington, recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, stopped our aid and aid for UNRWA and also announced that he is moving the embassy to Jerusalem."
"According to the Oslo Accords, 92% of Palestine is designated for us and the rest is up for negotiation," Abbas concluded. "It was also determined that within five years we would reach a permanent solution, but Rabin was murdered and everything ended. With Olmert, too, we made advancements, but one day when I was on my way to a meeting with him, I was told, 'Go back, he is going to jail.' We notified the Israelis and the Americans that Israel canceled the agreements. We inform you that we will not have contact with Israel and the US, including security contact. Israel must bear responsibility as an occupying force."

This article was translated by Tamar Beeri.


Tags Mahmoud Abbas Israeli Palestinian Conflict Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting the conversation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Benjamin Netanyahu's strategy: What is it? By YAAKOV KATZ
Palestinian rage, new realities and the real deal By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump’s game-changing speech of the century By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
4 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
5 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by