Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas spoke in Kahir in front of the Arab League on Saturday afternoon and spoke about US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century," stating that he will "not go down in history as the man who sold Jerusalem.""I reject this plan outright," Abbas said. "I will not go down in history as the man who sold Jerusalem. According to the 'Deal of the Century,' a united Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and in al-Aqsa there will be a division of times for prayer, meaning one day the Jews pray there and one day we do."Abbas added: "We were surprised by Trump's announcement about the peace plan. The Americans called and said that Trump wants to send me the plan so that I may read it. I refused."They tried to connect him to me over the telephone several times," he continued. "I refused. Trump said to me, 'You are a man of peace, we can make peace,' but without further warning he closed our offices in Washington, recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, stopped our aid and aid for UNRWA and also announced that he is moving the embassy to Jerusalem.""According to the Oslo Accords, 92% of Palestine is designated for us and the rest is up for negotiation," Abbas concluded. "It was also determined that within five years we would reach a permanent solution, but Rabin was murdered and everything ended. With Olmert, too, we made advancements, but one day when I was on my way to a meeting with him, I was told, 'Go back, he is going to jail.' We notified the Israelis and the Americans that Israel canceled the agreements. We inform you that we will not have contact with Israel and the US, including security contact. Israel must bear responsibility as an occupying force."
This article was translated by Tamar Beeri.
This article was translated by Tamar Beeri.