The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

'Israelis, Palestinians must fight for peace as if its COVID-19'

“We have seen cooperation and we have seen confrontation. But what we really need to see is Palestinians and Israelis coming together not just to fight the virus, but to fight for peace.”

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
APRIL 27, 2020 22:08
Nickolay Mladenov, United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and Personal Representative of the Secretary-General. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Nickolay Mladenov, United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and Personal Representative of the Secretary-General.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis and Palestinians must fight together for peace, just as they have been cooperating to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, UN Special Coordinator to the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov said on Monday night.
“We have seen cooperation and we have seen confrontation. But what we really need to see is Palestinians and Israelis coming together not just to fight the virus, but to fight for peace,” he said.
Mladenov spoke as he made a brief appearance at the 15th annual Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day Ceremony, which feature both Israeli and Palestinian speakers who had lost loved ones to the conflict. In light of the pandemic, the event was held virtually.
“You are an inspiration to all of us. You are able to cross the divide to find partners on both sides of the conflict and this is something that is very much needed today, particularly at the time when we are all struggling against a global threat of COVID-19,” Mladenov said.
He added that those who stand up for peace face a difficult battle.
“There are radicals on all sides. There are people who want to burn all bridges between Israelis and Palestinians and who want to see the divide hardened,” he said.
“What you are doing is going against that. What you are doing is really the work of humanity,” he said. Those involved in the ceremony are “turning grief into hope” and are “turning hope into a future for all of us.”
The event was co-sponsored by the Parents Circle Families-Forum and Combatants for Peace.


Tags israeli-palestinian peace talks Nickolay Mladenov Israeli–Palestinian conflict Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Independence Day – Israel's 72nd birthday By JPOST EDITORIAL
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Two hedgehogs and a Hydra, Netanyahu and Gantz are rewriting the rules By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in a 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
4 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
5 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by