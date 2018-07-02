Mladenov presses Abbas on Palestinian unity, Gaza plan

Nickolay Mladenov, United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and Personal Representative of the Secretary-General..
The Palestinian Authority must return to Gaza so that war can be avoided and the humanitarian situation there can be addressed, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov told PA President Mahmoud Abbas when the two met in Ramallah on Sunday.
After the meeting he tweeted a photograph of himself with Abbas stating: “Constructive meeting with President #Abbas today on the situation in #Gaza. I am continuing my positive engagement with #Israeli, #Palestinian, #Egyptian counterparts to reduce tension, support return of #PA to Gaza and address all humanitarian challenges.”
Alongside US and Israeli efforts to avert a humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, Mladenov has been talking with regional leaders about a Gaza plan to help the 2 million Palestinian residents who live on about four hours of electricity a day.
He wants enhanced UN capacity and presence in Gaza to facilitate priority projects including the upgrading and rebuilding the electricity grid and water infrastructure, including the creation of another water reservoir.
In pursuit of those efforts Mladenov met last week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and PA Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah. He has also met with Egyptian officials and other concerned parties, his office said.
“The United Nations fully supports the unity between Gaza and the West Bank, and the [need for] Palestinian government to take up its responsibilities there,” it said.
“The meeting touched upon a lot of details related to what should be done on the ground to help the lives of people, both in the West Bank and Gaza,” Mladenov’s office said.
The UN and the PA, “Agreed to continue to coordinate our activities and liaise very closely in the future to make sure that all our efforts support the goals of the government taking up its responsibilities in Gaza and delivering services to people, alleviating the humanitarian situation
on the ground, and ultimately avoiding another escalation,” it said.
Over the weekend, Mladenov spoke on an American Jewish Committee podcast, called AJC Passport about Gaza and the reunification of Hamas and Fatah.
Hamas has ruled Gaza since 2007, when it ousted Fatah in a bloody coup.
“Our most immediate challenge today is the situation in Gaza because it is quite desperate, it is very dangerous and if it explodes into another conflict the entire [peace] process will be derailed for a very long time. We need to avoid war in Gaza, to put it bluntly. If we are able to that and return the legitimate Palestinian government back into control of Gaza, then we would have made a substantial step toward resuming talks,” Mladenov said.
He added that he would like to see the Quartet, made up of Russia, the UN, the European Union and the United States, become involved in the peace process.
The Trump Administration is working on a plan, but is doing so alone and without the Quartet partners, Mladenov said.
It is also moving forward without any talks with the Palestinians, he added.
“Now we have a situation in which one critical party, the US Administration is not talking to the Palestinian side and that means the likelihood of unilateral measures and unilateral actions will increase only to make things worse, that is why the situation now is more precarious,” Mladenov said.