Nasrallah to Lebanon: Collaborate with Iran against Israel

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivers a speech.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
In a speech on February 5 (Wednesday) marking 40 years since the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said, "in a time when the whole world has abandoned Palestine and Jerusalem, Iran will never do this, because Iran honors the holy places - because of this, the US imposes sanctions on it."
Nasrallah broke a months-long period of silence, during which it was rumored that he was in poor health.
Over the course of his speech, the leader of the Shiite terror organization praised the Islamic Revolution that erupted in Iran in 1979, and asserted that Iran is the only country in the region able to take its steps independently.
"Iran manufactures 95% of its weapons today, and exports 5 billion dollars worth of weapons," he said, and continued to praise the Iranian regime that compels its citizens to follow Islamic religious law.
Nasrallah asserted that, "the possibility that Israel will attack Iran is already nonexistent," he added that, "If the US will go to war against Iran, the Iranians will not stand alone on the front."
Nasrallah also called for Lebanon to collaborate with Iran and receive assistance that it offered, in addition to air-defense systems that Iran can provide in order to thwart Israeli Air Force flights over Lebanon.This story was translated by Zack Evans from the
Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv.
