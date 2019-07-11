Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu: We are preparing for broad, surprising campaign in Gaza

"We do not have the illusion that it is possible to reach a political agreement with this group that wants to wipe the State of Israel off the face of the earth," Netanyahu said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 11, 2019 13:39
1 minute read.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

 
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu related to the current security status and tension in Southern Israel in his visit to Ashkelon on Thursday, saying that "Israel prefers to maintain the tranquility, but is also preparing for a large-scale military operation in the Gaza Strip."

"I prefer to maintain the tranquility, although we do not have the illusion that it is possible to reach a political agreement with this group that wants to wipe the State of Israel off the face of the earth," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu added that meanwhile, "We are preparing for the offensive side and the campaign is not only going to be broad, but also surprising," and also asserted that "I will not hesitate to do what is necessary, and electoral considerations do not guide me."


In an attempt to appease the citizens of the South, Netanyahu claimed that "I want a result in the end that would make sure this city and the communities in the south will continue to develop and prosper and that there will be a feeling and a reality of security."

