Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu: We're close to catching the terrorist, won't take much longer

Earlier on Friday it was reported that IDF forces are clamping down on Hebron, believing that the terrorists who murdered Sorek are hiding there, after possibly having split.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 9, 2019 14:36
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured the location where Dvir Sorek's body was found in Migdal Oz

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured the location where Dvir Sorek's body was found in Migdal Oz.. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

"We're going to catch these killers, it won't take long," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday following the murder of 18-year-old Dvir Sorek in the West Bank on Thursday.

Netanyahu assured that "We are going to catch these murderers, according to a report I received not long ago, we are on our way there - it will not be long. We will catch them just like the Shin Bet and the security forces have caught all the killers in the past."

The Prime Minister was broadcasting live on his Facebook page answering questions from viewers.

Earlier on Friday it was reported by Israeli media sources that IDF forces are clamping down on Hebron, believing that the terrorists who murdered Sorek are hiding there, after possibly having split.

Dvir's father, Yoav Sorek, said earlier on Friday that he hopes Dvir's murderers are killed rather than captured. Still, he recognizes that no matter what fate awaits them, “Dvir will not return to us.”


Related Content

August 9, 2019
Father of murdered Ofra teen: I hope he never saw the face of his killer

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings