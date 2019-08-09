Netanyahu: We're close to catching the terrorist, won't take much longer

"We're going to catch these killers, it won't take long," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday following the murder of 18-year-old Dvir Sorek in the West Bank on Thursday.



Netanyahu assured that "We are going to catch these murderers, according to a report I received not long ago, we are on our way there - it will not be long. We will catch them just like the Shin Bet and the security forces have caught all the killers in the past."

The Prime Minister was broadcasting live on his Facebook page answering questions from viewers.Earlier on Friday it was reported by Israeli media sources that IDF forces are clamping down on Hebron, believing that the terrorists who murdered Sorek are hiding there, after possibly having split.Dvir's father, Yoav Sorek, said earlier on Friday that he hopes Dvir's murderers are killed rather than captured. Still, he recognizes that no matter what fate awaits them, “Dvir will not return to us.”

