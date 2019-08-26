Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu calls for int'l community to act as tensions near boiling point

Aoun calls alleged Isareli drone strike an act of war, Israel warns Lebanon it will be held responsible for Hezbollah acts from its territory.

By
August 26, 2019 22:43
2 minute read.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

The international community needs to act immediately to halt Iranian attacks on Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday after convening a security cabinet meeting that dealt with mounting tension Iran, Lebanon and Syria.

"Iran is working on a broad front to carry out murderous terrorist attacks against the State of Israel,” Netanyahu said. “Israel will continue to defend its security however that may be necessary. I call on the international community to act immediately so that Iran halts these attacks."

Israel has for months been warning Lebanon that it will hold it responsible for Hezbollah attacks  from Lebanese territory, and it will target its infrastructure if Hezbollah launches rockets from Lebanon.  The prime minister alluded to this in comments he made on a tour to the north on Sunday.

Israel, he said, would not “tolerate aggression against Israel from any country in the region. Any country that allows its territory to be used for aggression against Israel will face the consequences, and I repeat: The country will face the consequences."

According to a Channel 13 report, a similar message -- that Israel will make no distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah -- was passed to the Lebanese government through US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The security cabinet meeting followed Saturday night's operation when Israel struck an Iranian drone team in Syria allegedly planning an attack on Israel, killing two Hezbollah fighters and one Iranian; after two alleged Israeli drones crashed in Lebanon’s capital of Beirut on Sunday, drawing threats by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah that the organization would retaliate; and after drones – which Lebanese claimed to be Isareli – struck a base belonging to a Palestinian terrorist group in Lebanon’s Bekaa near the border with Syria early Monday.

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun called the alleged Israeli drone attacks a “declaration of war.”

“The attacks on Dahiyeh and the Qusaya region violate (UN Security Council) Resolution 1701, and its stipulations that bind Lebanon should also be binding for Israel,” Aoun told UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis during a meeting.

“What happened resembles a declaration of war that entitles us to resort to our right to defend our sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity,” Aoun continued, adding that “We are people who seek peace, not war, but we do not accept to be threatened by anyone in any manner.”

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, a member of the security cabinet, dismissed Aoun's statements, saying that he is a “puppet” of Hezbollah, which is in turn a puppet and proxy of Iran.

“Whoever allows Hezbollah to turn his country into a storehouse for rockets against Israel is responsible for the results,” Steinitz said. “A state that allows attacks on Israel is liable to face very difficult consequences.”

Steinitz said that Israel has taken the decision not only to strengthen itself against its enemies, but also to actively stop Iranian efforts to turn Syrian into a launching pad for attacks against it.

“We will defend ourselves, and -- wherever necessary -- stop the Iranian army from attacking us,” he said.


Related Content

August 26, 2019
Remembering Rina

By YAAKOV KATZ

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings