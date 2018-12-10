Netanyahu slams PA incitement after ‘monstrous’ Ofra attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the media at the Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv, Israel December 4, 2018.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
X
The Palestinian Authority is contributing to incitement against Israelis after the terrorist attack in Ofra, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in the Knesset Monday.
“Of course there are celebrations and praise,” Netanyahu said at a Likud faction meeting. “Of course, there is no reason to expect a condemnation from the Palestinian Authority. They only contribute to the incitement here.”
Seven were injured in Sunday night’s drive-by shooting, including a 30-year-old pregnant woman, for whom labor was induced. She and the baby were in critical condition when Netanyahu spoke.
Six wounded in Palestinian shooting attack in Ofra, December 10, 2018 (Unknown/Reuters)
The prime minister said “horrible terrorists tried to murder a mother and a baby that was in her womb. This is a monstrous thing.”
“We are all praying for the well-being of the injured in last night’s terrorist attack in Ofra. We strengthen the doctors who are fighting for the baby’s life,” he said.
Netanyahu also expressed confidence that the IDF would find the terrorists and they would be brought to justice.
Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman said he was “stunned” by Hamas’ praise of the Ofra shooter.
Liberman blamed Netanyahu’s decision to allow Qatari money to be transferred into Gaza without preconditions.
“Israel did not even try to condition it on bringing back our captive soldiers and civilians, with stopping terrorism, with stopping to manufacture rockets,” he said. “We came out like dishrags, like zeroes.”
