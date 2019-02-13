Netanyahu stirs controversy in Warsaw with mistaken Iran war tweet

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU – he hasn’t hesitated to incite against the police and state prosecutor. .
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has backtracked on a comment posted on Twitter in which he claimed that Arab countries were sitting down with Israel to discuss "war with Iran."
The tweet posted onto the PM of Israel's account was soon deleted and replaced with a new tweet, which said that "representatives of leading Arab countries are sitting down together with Israel in order to advance the common interest of combating Iran."
He originally stated that they "are sitting down together with Israel in order to advance common interest of war with Iran."
Netanyahu is currently in Warsaw attending the Ministerial to Promote a Future of Peace and Security in the Middle East, which opened on Wednesday night and extends into Thursday.
At this stage it is unclear what led to the tweet fiasco and backtrack of the comments or if it was just an error in translation.
Soon after, quoting a screenshot of Netanyahu's original tweet, Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif responded to the Israeli prime minister saying that Iran has "always known Netanyahu's illusions. Now, the world - and those attending [the] #WarsawCircus - know, too."
Earlier in the evening, Zarif claimed that it was "no coincidence that Iran is hit by terror on the very day that begins.
"Especially when cohorts of same terrorists cheer it from Warsaw streets & support it with twitter bots? US seems to always make the same wrong choices, but expect different results," he wrote following a suicide bombing in the country that killed killed 41 members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps on Wednesday.
