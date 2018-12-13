Netanyahu beefs up security following two terror attacks

Settler leaders meeting at site of Givat Assaf shooting attack, December 13, 2018.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered more stringent security measures and approved some Jewish construction in the West Bank on Thursday after the second deadly attack in four days.
“They think they can uproot us from our land, they will not succeed,” Netanyahu said.
After holding security consultations following the attack that killed two soldiers
and wounded two other people – one soldier in critical condition and a civilian – the Prime Minister's Offices said Netanyahu issued the following directives:
* Expediting the destruction of the homes of terrorists, so that this begins within 48 hours after they are apprehended.
* Increasing the administrative detention of Hamas activists in Judea and Samaria and beefing up the IDF presence there.
*Increasing protection of the roads and the placements of additional checkpoints throughout the West Bank.
* Encirclement of al-Bireh and the revocation of entry permits into Israel for family members of terrorists or those who help them.
The statement also said Netanyahu had decided to regulate the status of thousands of homes in the settlements that were built in “good faith” but whose legal status has not been determined for dozens of years..
In 2017 The Knesset passed the Settlements Regulation Law that retroactively legalizes some 4,000 homes built in “good faith” in the settlements on privately owned Palestinian land while compensating the Palestine land owners 125% for the land.
The legislation is currently before the High Court. Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has refused to defend the law.
The PM's statement said that regulating the legal status of these homes will enable the building of infrastructure for thousands of residents, such as public buildings, sochools, and synagogues whose construction has been held up for years.
Netanyahu also directed the attorney-general to take the legal steps that will enable the building of 82 news homes in Ofra, the site of Sunday's terrorist attack. The statement said he will also move forward the establishment of two new industrial areas, one near Avnei Hefetz, and the other near Beitar Illit.
