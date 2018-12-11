Netanyahu vows no Jew to be uprooted from West Bank as long as he leads

X
"As long as I am the prime minister of Israel, not a single Jew will be uprooted from his home," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday at the dedication of a new interchange in the West Bank on Tuesday.
Not only will no Jewish homes be uprooted in Judea and Samaria, he said at the ceremony near Geva Binyamin in the Binyamin region, but more homes will be built.
Channeling the Jewish Biblical claim to Judea and Samaria, Netanyahu said, “Here in this place were our forefathers [walked] thousands of years ago - names like Geva Binyamin, Michmas, Ofra and Anatot -- take us straight to the days of the Bible. These are places that are at the heart of our history 3,000 years ago – the Kingdom of Saul and then the Kingdom of Judah. These places come straight from the Bible to the heart of our homeland and we will continue to strengthen the settlement there.”
Netanyahu, who was accompanied at the ceremony by Transportation Minister Israel Katz, said that the interchange sends a “tremendous message” to the residents of the area because it will significantly ease traffic from the settlements in Samaria on Route 60 to and from Jerusalem.
“We are not stopping here,” he said. “We will complete the construction of bypass roads, widening lanes, improving infrastructures – there are two aspects here: transportation and security combined.”
Netanyahu began hs statements by relating to Sunday night's terror attack near Ofra
, sending wishes for a complete recovery to Shira Ish-ran and her infant son, who is fighting for his life
.
“This act of terror, like others, shows the depth of our enemies' hatred of us, Jews and Israelis,” he said. “They have no moral inhibitions when they come to harm innocents. We will chase those responsible for the attack and get rid of them. We will prove to them that their desire to uproot us from our land will encounter a firm wall. They want to uproot us from here, but they will not uproot us from here.”
