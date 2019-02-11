Netherlands to let Palestinians register birthplace as West Bank, Gaza

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Netherlands will soon allow Palestinians living there to register their birthplace as West Bank or Gaza, instead of referencing Israel or nothing.



Palestinians born in east Jerusalem can also register the West Bank as their place of birth.

It’s a step that underscores the Netherlands acceptance of the pre-1967 border lines as the future boundaries of a Palestinian state and the country’s disavowal of Israeli sovereignty in east Jerusalem.The Dutch Interior Ministry posted a notice about the pending change to the registration of births on its personal records data base by referencing a question and answer session in the lower parliament of the Netherlands with the Dutch State Secretary for the Interior Raymond Knops.He explained that he intended to change the options available to those registering their births who were born in those areas after May 15, 1948.Such a change, Knops said, was consistent with the designation of the territory under the 1993 Oslo Accords and United Nations Security Council resolutions. This includes, he said, the 1980 UNSC resolution 478 that condemned Israel’s decision to annex areas of Jerusalem over the pre-1967 lines.Placing the West Bank and Gaza on the list of registry options for Palestinians is consistent with the Dutch position that Israel is not the sovereign power in the West Bank and Gaza, as well as the Netherlands's lack of recognition of Palestine as a state, Knops said.The Palestinian Authority in the last decade attempted to sway the European Union, of which the Netherlands is a member state, to unilaterally recognize the state of Palestine.There are some 137 nations that unilaterally recognize Palestine as a state, including eight EU countries that did so prior to joining the EU. Only one EU nation, Sweden, has actively broken with the EU stance against such a recognition.The EU, like the United States, has held that such recognition should only be granted at the conclusion of a final status resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.But some EU member states have been frustrated by the lack of progress in the peace process that has been frozen for the last four years.

