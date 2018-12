Ohio State rejects BDS resolution to boycott Sabra, Israeli academics

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A resolution to divest from and boycott Israeli products and universities was rejected by Ohio State University on Thursday with 33 against the move and only 7 in favor.



The motion called to “divest from and boycott G4S, Caterpillar Inc.., Sabra Dipping Company, and Hewlett-Packard – all of which benefit from the Israeli occupation of Palestine.”





Please see the following statement from @ShawnSemmler and I pic.twitter.com/8dnWKQVO4f — Shamina Merchant (@mina_merchant) December 5, 2018

The students called for the divestment because of Ohio State’s $3.6 billion endowment fund and $6.1b. in revenue, some of which is invested in those three companies.“We are proud of students who stood up to this campaign of hate and defeated a bigoted resolution full of misleading claims,” StandWithUs CEO Roz Rothstein said. “BDS only serves to fuel the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and deepen divisions between students on campus.”The International Socialist Organization was heavily involved in the campaign for the divestment, according to StandWithUs.“It is disturbing that the International Socialist Organization – an off campus group – was heavily involved in this campaign,” said Ron Krudo, executive director of campus affairs at StandWithUs. “The ISO has promoted ‘unconditional support’ for Hamas and denied that antisemitism is a problem in the British Labour Party. It’s encouraging that the student government rejected their hateful agenda.”The International Socialist Organization is a group of socialists who claim to fight “oppression and fight for a world centered around human need, not corporate greed.” Their Columbus branch is currently located in Ohio State University.While live-streaming the vote, the International Socialist Organization-Columbus critiqued the results of the vote and posted: “The passing of BDS measures in universities does not lead to antisemitism. In fact the international Left has been the most ardent opponent of antisemitism and the oppression of Palestinians.”“All the arguments of our opposition are based on lies, slander, misrepresentation, and out-and-out racism and islamophobia,” the group wrote. “The Trump regime is a main component in the rise of antisemitism, not BDS.”The group also claimed that many organizations, including Jewish ones, supported the Ohio State coalition for BDS.The Undergraduate Student Government published a statement that they were concerned about the “exclusionary language used” in the resolution and believe the legislation “goes against the mission and values of our university.”StandWithUS is a non-profit Israel advocacy group, with an emphasis on fighting BDS, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, on college campuses.The Ohio State vote follows a string of similar votes on whether to boycott Israel across college campuses in the United States , with many pro-Israel activists in universities struggling with how to address the issue.

