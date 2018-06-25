On 12th anniversary of capture, Hamas releases new footage of Gilad Schalit

IDF Soldier Gilad Schalit in Hamas custody.
(photo credit: HAMAS MEDIA)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For a symbolic $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Hamas marked the 12th anniversary of the capture of Israeli soldier Gilad Schalit on Monday by posting never before seen photos and videos of the armored corps soldier while in captivity.
Schalit was kidnapped by Hamas on June 25th 2006 and was held captive for more than five years. He was released and returned to Israel on October 18th, 2011 as part of a deal with the terror group, in exchange for the release of 1,027 prisoners belonging to Hamas and other Palestinian terror organizations.
In the photos, Schalit can be seen in his cell and out of it, including in the company of his captors, during the course of his captivity.
The video shows him during his daily routine, in some scenes even smiling and conversing with his captors.
The article in which the photos appear on the Hamas website says Schalit's kidnapping "shattered the illusion" of Israel's supremacy. The article notes that Hamas is still in custody of Israeli soldiers, a reference to the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, who were killed in Operation Protective Edge, in 2014. It says that Israeli leaders, "continue to delude the public and the families of the soldiers held in Gaza.
Schalit's capture and captivity, as well as the deal that saw him released, created widespread controversy in Israel during the years of his imprisonment, raising the question of whether to negotiate with terrorists and what was an acceptable price to return an Israeli soldier to his home and family.