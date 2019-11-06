PA calls Israel and ISIS 'twins'

The Palestinian Authority claimed that ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was a US "pawn" and the US created ISIS - a terror organization they say is only paralleled by Israel, according to Palestinian Media Watch.



In Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, a daily Palestinian paper, Muwaffaq Matar - part of the Fatah Revolutionary Council - wrote, "They [the US] killed their pawn, who they planted in the open borderless territories of Iraq and Syria after they created an organization-state of barbarity, terror, and racism, for which they chose the name 'the Islamic State.'"

He continued to say the US only cut "off the tail of the monster" because the head - Israel - has yet to be defeated."However, this monster has a head, and in it is a brain that is capable of growing a different tail and wings... The occupation, settlement, terror, racism, crimes against humanity, and rebellion against UN laws and conventions have a state. They named it 'Israel' and established it on the land of Palestine, which is the Palestinian people's historical and natural right."Matar then compared Israel to ISIS, claiming the two are identical saying, "This [ISIS] is an organization that, in regard to its crimes, there is nothing similar to it in the modern history of the region except for a defective, colonialist, settling, occupying, and racist state for which they chose the name 'the State of Israel.'"This is not the first time the PA has compared Israel to ISIS. There have also been many cartoons that show similarities and cooperation between Israel and the terror organization.

