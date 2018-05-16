PA recalls four ambassadors to European countries

The Palestinian Authority Foreign Ministry recalled its ambassadors to Romania, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria for consultations on Wednesday after the European countries’ top diplomats in Israel attended an event to celebrate the relocation of the US Embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.



On Sunday, the ambassadors of Romania, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria took part in a reception hosted by the Foreign Ministry to mark the opening of the American embassy in Jerusalem.





The PA Foreign Ministry said the four European ambassadors’ participation in the reception on Sunday constitutes “a grave violation of international law and several UN resolutions that affirm that Jerusalem is occupied land since 1967,” according to the official PA news site Wafa.The Ramallah-based Palestinian leadership has been furious since US President Donald Trump announced his plan to relocate the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in December. The Palestinians have long hoped to build the capital of a future Palestinian state in Jerusalem.At a meeting in Ramallah on Monday, PA President Mahmoud Abbas called the new embassy “a settlement outpost.”On Tuesday, the PA Foreign Ministry also recalled PLO Ambassador to the US Husam Zomlot.