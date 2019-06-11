PA rejects joint investigation with IDF into Nablus firefight

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Palestinian Authority said on Tuesday that it has rejected an offer to conduct a joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding the exchange of gunfire between PA security officers and IDF soldiers in Nablus.



The incident took place early Tuesday during a routine IDF operation in Nablus. Two officers belonging to the PA’s Preventive Security Force were lightly injured during the firefight, Palestinian sources said.

“We rejected an Israeli request to form a joint committee to investigate the shooting incident,” said Adnan Damiri, spokesman for the PA security forces in the West Bank.The incident, he said, began when PA security officers noticed a suspicious vehicle near their headquarters in Nablus.“When our officers became suspicious of the car, its occupants opened fire at them,” Damiri said. “The exchange of gunfire lasted for nearly two hours after Israeli army reinforcements arrived at the scene. Our security officers acted in self-defense and were defending Nablus and Palestinian security.”The spokesman accused Israel of pursuing a policy of “political, financial and security pressure on the Palestinians.”During a tour of the building, PA governor of Nablus, Ibrahim Ramadan, told reporters that a large Israeli military force surrounded the headquarters of the Preventive Security Force early Tuesday morning. “The soldiers started shooting at the building without warning and with no justification,” he said.Ramadan denied that the PA security officers were the first to open fire. “This is a very dangerous incident against a Palestinian security installation,” he added.Burhan Mashaki, spokesman for the PA security forces in Nablus, said that the incident took place shortly after 2.00 am. “Our officers inside the building were surprised by a fierce Israeli offensive from three directions,” he said. “The soldiers opened fire without warning at all the offices of the Preventive Security Force.”He said he did not rule out the possibility that the IDF was planning to storm the building to free Palestinians suspected of involvement in real estate transactions with Israelis.Hamas reacted to the incident by renewing its appeal to the PA to halt security coordination with Israel.

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



