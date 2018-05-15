PLO Ambassador to U.S. summoned to West Bank following embassy opening

The Palestinian Authority Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that PLO Ambassador to the US Husam Zomlot was summoned to the West Bank, the official PA news site Wafa reported.



The Foreign Ministry said Zomlot was summoned at the direction of PA President Mahmoud Abbas, adding that the move was made following the relocation of the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.





The Ramallah-based Palestinian leadership has been furious since President Donald Trump announced in December his intention to relocate the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.The Palestinians have long wanted Jerusalem to be the capital of a future Palestinian state..At a meeting in Ramallah on Monday, Abbas called the new embassy “a settlement outpost.”The PA Foreign Ministry said that Zomlot will arrive in the West Bank on Wednesday.Zomlot could not be immediately reached for a comment.The top Palestinian diplomat in the US capital was also summoned to the West Bank in late December.He returned to the US a week after he was last summoned.