PLO announces will no longer recognize the State of Israel

A man enters the headquarters of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), in Ramallah September 10, 2018.
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
The PLO Central Council decided to suspend its recognition of the State of Israel until it recognizes the state of Palestinia at the pre-1967 lines with east Jerusalem as its capital, according to the Palestinian News Agency Wafa.
They also decided to cut security and economic ties with the state of Israel. The decision, taken at the end of the two-day meeting in Ramallah, is a non-binding one.
A committee will now be created to examine the recommendation, which would also need the approval of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
The council essentially wants to cease compliance with the 1993 Oslo Accord, which set out a transitionary phase during which time the Palestinians would move toward statehood. The council instead wants that statehood to be recognized now.
The move comes as relations between the United States and the Palestinian Authority are at an all time low. US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil a peace plan
in the coming months. The PA has already publicly rejected the plan, even before it has been presented to it.
