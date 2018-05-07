Palestinian Authority to pay Salomon family murderer $3.5 million

The Palestinian Authority is expected to pay the terrorist who slaughtered three members of the Salomon family NIS 12,604,000 ($3,478,015) over the course of his lifetime.



Omar al-Abed murdered Yosef Salomon and two of his children, Elad and Chaya, and wounded Yosef’s wife, Tovah, when they were celebrating the birth of a grandson in their home. Elad’s wife hid their children in a nearby room in the house, where they heard the massacre take place. Abed was given four life sentences.





Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman released the calculations of how much the terrorists in several recent attacks are expected to be paid by the Palestinian Authority ahead of Monday’s scheduled first vote on a bill that would deduct the amount of funding for terrorists from the taxes and tariffs Israel collects for the PA.The PA paid terrorists over a billion shekels ($347 million) in 2017, and upped the amount to over NIS 1.4 billion ($403 million) in its 2018 budget.“I call on all MKs to join us and vote in favor of the law and put an end to this theater of the absurd,” Liberman said. “Every shekel sent to the murderers will be deducted from the PA tax money. We will stop funding terrorism.”The three terrorists who shot and killed Naama and Eitam Henkin in 2015 while they were driving home with their four children in the car, will receive a range of NIS 10,056,000-11,232,000 ($2,774,906-$3,099,418) over the course of their lifetimes.The lifetime estimate for terrorist payments is calculated based on if they live to age 80.Security forces arrested Abed al-Karim Adel Asi, the Israeli Arab terrorist who murdered Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal outside the settlement of Ariel, on March 18, and he has already received his first NIS 1,400 monthly payment. He is expected to receive NIS 12,604,800 ($3,478,236) during his lifetime.Three Israelis were killed in a stabbing attack in Halamish, July 21, 2017 (Reuters)The average income of a working Palestinian in the West Bank is $580 per month, according to the Israeli Defense Ministry, which is what the PA pays terrorists who are sentenced to three to five years in prison.The PA pays terrorists who are sentenced to 20 years or more in prison – in other words, those who committed more severe crimes, and likely were involved in killing Israelis – five times that each month for the rest of their lives.Terrorists who are Israeli citizens receive a $145 bonus, which, when added to the amount the PA pays for the most severe crimes, comes to over $2,900 a month, more than the average Israeli income of around $2,700. There are also increases in pay for being married and for each child a terrorist has.If a terrorist is released from prison early or dies in prison, he or his family can continue to receive a monthly salary without a time limit on how long the payments are made.The Defense Ministry bill states that the amount the PA pays terrorists each month will be deducted from the tax and tariffs Israel collects for the PA.At the end of each year, the defense minister will present a report to the Security Cabinet on how much the PA paid terrorists that year. The report will be classified, unless the minister decides to release it or parts of it.The Security Cabinet can vote not to deduct the funds or to only withhold part of the amount, "for special reasons of national security and foreign relations of the state," the bill states. This is a controversial clause, which several MKs in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee opposed.The funds that are deducted will be invested in a fund to pay damages to victims of terror, among other areas.