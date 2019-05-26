Palestinian authorities thwarted an ISIS terror attack in Israel - report

A MEMBER of ISIS waves the group’s flag in Raqqa.
Ala' Bashir is a 23-years-old Palestinian woman from a village near Kalkilya, who joined ISIS through "Telegram" and was planning to execute a terror attack in Israel, but was arrested by Palestinian authorities beforehand for "attempting to shake regional stability," Ynet reported on Sunday.
The Jerusalem Post reported earlier
According to the exclusive report by a Palestinian official to Ynet, Bashir joined ISIS who then taught her through manuals sent through the internet, how to assemble large explosive devices, which she could strap to herself and commit a suicide terror attack in the heart of Israeli territory.
that at the time of her arrest, witnesses said 25 security officers raided the Othman Bin Affan mosque and arrested Bashir while she was teaching children the Koran.
Bashir’s mother, Asmahan, said that the PA security forces first raided the family home in search of her daughter. “They stormed our home around 5:30 p.m. and identified themselves as members of the Preventive Security Service,” she said. “They said they had a warrant to search the house, but did not show it to me. They conducted a thorough search of the house and confiscated our computers. They asked about my daughter, and I told them she was teaching in the mosque.”
Public campaigns to free Bashir accusing the PA security forces of “desecrating” a mosque and arresting the woman for teaching the Koran, forced the Palestinian authorities to publish an announcement explaining that Bashir was arrested for "attempting to shake regional stability" and now the details become clearer.
Bashir had expressed her support of Al-Qaeda in the past before joining ISIS, the report claims. The report also states that prior to her arrest, Bashir suffered from harsh social problems, which pushed her to the decision to end her life in a terror attack.
Bashir's arrest is not the first time that Palestinian authorities thwart planned terror attacks against Israel, as earlier reports claim that the authorities cleared roads from explosive devices and arrested terrorists who planned attacks in Israel.
