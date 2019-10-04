Palestinian dies in violent riots on Gaza border, as IDF chief visits

Palestinians riot in front of the Bureij refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip. IDF troops use tear gas in an attempt to deter them from getting close to the fence. Gaza envelope, Aug 2, 2019. (photo credit: KOBI RICHTER/TPS)

One Palestinian died and eleven others were injured in violent riots along the Gaza security fence, the Gaza health ministry said on Friday.



The IDF said in a statement, that around 6,000 Palestinians took part in Friday's demonstrations, throwing stones and explosives at several locations along the fence. Adding, that a molotov cocktail hit a military jeep but no casualties ensued.

According to Palestinian reports, Ala Nizar Haish Hamdan, a 28-year-old resident of Beit Hanoun is said to have died in Friday's protests.Palestinians attempted to cross the fence but were stopped by IDF gunfire, Channel 12 reported.IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi toured the Gaza Division on Friday. Kochavi was accompanied by Southern Command Commander Maj. Gen. Ratzi Halevi and Gaza Division Commander, Brigadier General Eliezer Toledano.Kochavi noted the deployment of forces at a tactical level. In addition, he expressed his appreciation for the efforts of commanders and fighters to maintain security on the Gaza border throughout deployment, especially during the holidays.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });