Palestinian factions warn Gaza is a boiling volcano

Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip warned that the infiltrations by young men were “a harbinger of a larger explosion” and called on Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza to set the “ground ablaze”.





“We have warned the Zionist enemy against persisting in their crimes, but the leadership of the enemy is still playing in the fire,” a joint statement by various Palestinian factions in the Strip said quoted by Palestinian Safa news agency.

"Gaza is a boiling volcano which will explode in the face of the enemy and the leadership of its soldiers,” the statement added.

On Saturday night three armed Palestinians were killed by IDF troops as they tried to cross into southern Israel from Beit Hanoun. While no group claimed responsibility for the infiltration attempt, the three were wrapped in flags belonging to Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Fatah and Hamas’ Izzedin al-Qassem brigades during their burial.

Both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad blamed the infiltration attempt on “rebellious youth.”

Calling on Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank to “set the ground ablaze under the Zionist’s feet,” the statement on Tuesday said that the various factions “cannot tolerate repeated crimes by the occupation against our people and holy sites.”

Referring to the recent clashes on Jerusalem's Temple Mount, the factions warned that “what is happening in the al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem will incur an escalation and confrontation against the occupier.”

The factions held Israel fully responsible for "the crime of targeting young people who rose up in Gaza because of its persistence in the siege of Gaza and repeated attacks against the Holy City and Al-Aqsa Mosque and its successive crimes against prisoners."

The resistance factions called on "the sons of the security services in the Palestinian authority to direct their guns towards the Zionist enemy and rapists," and demanded the authority to "cancel security cooperation and release the hand of resistance in the West Bank to play its role in curbing the Zionist enemy."

On Tuesday Ynet reported that the Palestinian Authority Intelligence Services has warned of a possible deterioration of the security situation in the West Bank which could lead to another violent uprising.

According to the report, there will be an increase in shooting attacks and the use of improvised explosive devices by Palestinians in their mid-twenties who see no hope for change. The report also warned that Hamas leadership in Gaza is continuing to try to enlist Palestinians in the West Bank to carry out terror attacks.

According to Ynet, the report was submitted to the PA just days before two Palestinians murdered 18 year-old Dvir Sorek on August 8. On Friday, two Israeli siblings 19-year-old Noam Nevies and her 17-year-old brother Nahum,were seriously injured in a vehicular ramming attack outside the settlement of Elazar south of Jerusalem.



Tzvi Joffre contributed to this story.

