Palestinian human rights NGO plans 'Twitter storm' against ICC

Some countries have argued that since Palestine has yet to achieve statehood, the ICC does not possess the necessary jurisdiction to open criminal investigations and rule on matters related to suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

As a result of the decision, Al-Haq has been organizing a 'twitter storm,' a mass campaign of tweeting, retweeting and sharing posts with pictures and quotes aimed at increasing pressure on the ICC, which will be launched on Tuesday. The organization noted that between 12:00 and 2:00 pm, "we will tweet excerpts submitted by civil society, academics, and practitioners in support of opening an investigation and ending impunity for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the oPt [occupied Palestinian territories]."

Al-Haq also prepared lists of tweets and pictures with quotes to use during the 'twitter storm.' They also called on everyone participating to coordinate their tweets, and retweet as well.

The Palestinian NGO is focused on legal action against Israel for alleged human rights violations. Al Haq is led by a former senior member of the PFLP, Shawan Jabareen , who has served time in Israeli prison for his involvement in terrorist activities.