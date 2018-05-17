May 17 2018
Sivan, 3, 5778
Palestinian minister suggests Arabs recall ambassadors in Washington

Maliki said Arab states had agreed at previous summit meetings that they would cut ties with any country that moves its embassy to Jerusalem.

By REUTERS
May 17, 2018 18:31
1 minute read.
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki.. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)

CAIRO - Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki suggested on Thursday that Arab countries should recall their ambassadors to the United States in response to Washington moving its Israel embassy to Jerusalem.

"There is no harm in Arab states collectively recalling their ambassadors in Washington to their capitals for consultations," Maliki said in live televised remarks at the Arab League in Cairo.

Maliki also said members of the Arab League, whose foreign ministers gathered in Cairo on Thursday for an extraordinary meeting to discuss the issue, should summon US ambassadors "to remind them of the Arab rejection of the US embassy's transfer to Jerusalem."

He said Arab states had agreed at previous summit meetings that they would cut ties with any country that moves its embassy to Jerusalem.

The United States opened its new Israel embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, while clashes with protesters on the Gaza border led to the deaths of at least 60 Palestinians, 50 of whom were later said to be members of Hamas.

It was unclear what the response would be to Maliki's suggestion. Several Arab countries such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia enjoy strong ties with the administration of President Donald Trump.

Most countries say the status of Jerusalem - a sacred city to Jews, Muslims and Christians - should be determined in a final peace settlement and that moving their embassies now would prejudge any such deal.

Palestinians want east Jerusalem, which was retaken by Israel in the 1967 war, as the capital of a future Palestinian state.


