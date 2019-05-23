Palestinian police awaiting Israeli approval for West Bank station house

The new Palestinian Authority police station near Ma'aleh Adomim.
Palestinians are waiting for Israeli authorization to begin operating a brand new police station near the entrance to Eizariya.
The new station is already built, but police need permission from Israel’s Civil Administration before they can move into the building. It is located just a few kilometers from the Israeli police station on the edge of Ma’aleh Adumim.
The Israeli Police also have a large regional station a short distance away, on a in E1, an unbuilt hilltop just west of Ma’aleh Adumim.
A PA security official told The Jerusalem Post that he hoped the new police station would be inaugurated in the coming weeks. The stone station will replace the old one that is located in the nearby village of Abu Dis, but was too small to handle the security forces needed to fight crime in the town.
Eizariya is located partially in Area B of the West Bank and partially in Area C. Palestinian police stations, under the terms of the Oslo Accords, are supposed to be located in Area A of the West Bank, which is under the full civil control of the Palestinian Authority.
Stations have also been built in Area B, but the Civil Administration is not expected to authorize the Eizariya station. A governmental order would be needed for it to become operational.
The town of some 20,000 people is widely believed to be the site where Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead, sandwiched between the eastern outskirts of Jerusalem and the West Bank settlement of Ma’aleh Adumim.
