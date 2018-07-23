Palestinian teen killed by IDF fire during violent West Bank riot

An explosion is seen following an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip July 20, 2018.
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
X
A 15 year-old Palestinian was shot dead by IDF troops during violent clashes near Bethlehem overnight, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced on Monday.
Arkan Thaer Mizher died in the hospital in Beit Jala after he was said to have been shot in the chest by live IDF fire. Another two Palestinian teenagers were injured in their legs and taken to the hospital in stable conditions.
According to the IDF troops had been carrying out an arrest raid in the refugee camp near Bethlehem when a violent riot began with Palestinians begun throwing firebombs and grenades at troops. Soldiers responded with crowd-dispersal methods and returned fire to the instigators of the violent riots.
The IDF is investigating the reports of Mizher’s death. No IDF soldier was injured in the riots.
Two Palestinians wanted for involvement in terror and criminal activities were arrested by the Etzion Regional Brigade during the raids and a lathe used to make guns was also found in the West Bank refugee camp. Another six were arrested across the West Bank. All eight were handed over to the Shin Bet internal security agency for questioning.
The IDF carries out near nightly raids
across the West Bank, detaining Palestinian suspects wanted for terror attacks, illegal weapons possession, and other security-related offenses. In early June an elite IDF soldier was killed during an arrest raid in the Am'ari refugee camp in Ramallah when a Palestinian later identified as 32 year-old Islam Yusuf Abu Hamid threw a large marble slab onto his head from the roof of a nearby building.
A July report prepared by the Palestinian Prisoners Club, Addameer Prisoners Support and Human Rights, the Prisoners Commission and the Al Mezan Center for Human Rights found that Israel arrested 3,533 Palestinians during the first half of 2018.
During the months of January and February 1,319 Palestinians were arrested and another 449 were arrested in June, including 117 from Jerusalem and 12 from the Gaza Strip.
According to the Palestinian Prisoners Centre for Studies, there was a 30 per cent increase in the number of youth arrested when compared to the same period in 2017 when 380 were arrested.
Another report by the Defence for Children International - Palestine stated that 30 Palestinian youths have been killed
by IDF fire in the West Bank so far this year compared to 15 killed in 2017.