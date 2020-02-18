The Palestinian terrorist who rammed his car into a group of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers on their way to a swearing-in ceremony earlier this month first recorded a video of himself reading a violent poem about murdering Israelis.
Sanad Al-Turman, the Palestinian terrorist who injured 12 soldiers in an attack near First Station in Jerusalem, recorded the video the day of the attack. The recording was discovered by Palestinian Media Watch, translated and disseminated to the press.
The film contains verses that incite to violence, including phrases such as “tear the gangs of invaders into pieces” and “let them taste instant death.”
The report was released by the Israel-based nongovernmental organization and media watchdog group this week.The video is still available for viewing on Fatah's official Facebook page, despite its violent content likely being against the social media giant's “Community Standards.” Fatah is the largest party in the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), in addition to being the party of current Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas.