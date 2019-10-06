Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Palestinian village in West Bank hit with 'price tag' vandal attack

"No place in the country for enemies," one of the graffiti read. Several stars of David were painted on the buildings and vehicles in the village as well.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 6, 2019 14:24
Star of David painted on a house as part of a 'price tag' attack

Star of David painted on a house as part of a 'price tag' attack. (photo credit: OHUD HAPSH)

Palestinian citizens of the village of Slafit in the West Bank woke up on Sunday morning to find out that the village had been attacked by vandals who spray painted on their houses and slashed their tires.

Thirteen vehicles were damaged as the perpetrators slashed the tires and spray painted them.


 

No suspects were found.


