Palestinian village in West Bank hit with 'price tag' vandal attack

Palestinian citizens of the village of Slafit in the West Bank woke up on Sunday morning to find out that the village had been attacked by vandals who spray painted on their houses and slashed their tires.



"No place in the country for enemies," one of the graffiti read. Several stars of David were painted on the buildings and vehicles in the village as well.

Thirteen vehicles were damaged as the perpetrators slashed the tires and spray painted them.No suspects were found.

