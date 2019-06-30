Palestinians on Pilgrimage Road inauguration: ‘Israel falsifying history’

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Palestinians and Jordan on Sunday strongly condemned the inauguration of “Pilgrimage Road” in the City of David, near the Old City of Jerusalem, calling it a “falsification of history” and “reversal of the facts.”



They also denounced the participation of US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and US presidential envoy Jason Greenblatt in the ceremony, saying it was an “act of US hostility against the Palestinians.”

Palestinian Authority “governor” of Jerusalem Adnan Gheith said that the participation of the US officials in the ceremony reflects the US administration’s “hostility” against the Palestinians and “denial of Palestinians’ national rights.”He also accused the US administration of supporting the “colonial settler project spearheaded by the extremist Right in the state of occupation.”Ghieth, claimed that the Israeli archeological excavations pose a “direct threat to Al-Aqsa Mosque and its surroundings.” He warned that the excavations could lead to the collapse of parts of the mosque.The PA Foreign Ministry in Ramallah denounced Friedman and Greenblatt as “false witnesses” and said they “volunteered to support the falsification of history and the Judaization of Jerusalem.”The ministry accused Israel of working to change the identity of Jerusalem and its historical and legal reality.”Fakhri Abu Diab, an east Jerusalem activist from Silwan, called on the international community to “preserve the Palestinian heritage.” He was quoted by the PA’s official news agency Wafa as saying that US President Donald Trump’s plan for peace in the Middle East, also known as the Deal of the Century, “was being implemented underground.”Abu Diab said that the archeological excavations have already caused damage to several houses and a mosque in Silwan.The agency quoted Palestinian engineer and academic Jamal Amro as saying that the inauguration ceremony was a “new crime” against the Palestinians because it “consolidates the concept that Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem is entirely above the ground and under it.”According to Amro, the opening the “Pilgrimage Road” is an attempt to “impose the Israeli narrative, falsify history and impose its sovereignty on the ground by force.”The ministry said that “these Israeli practices constitute a flagrant violation of international law and UN resolutions calling for a cessation of all illegal Israeli excavations in the Old City of Jerusalem."Jordan also condemned the opening of the “Pilgrimage Road” and warned that “such illegal and irresponsible actions increase tension” in the region.The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said that the kingdom rejects “all Israeli attempts to change the identity and character of the Old City of Jerusalem, especially the Noble Sanctuary (Temple Mount) and adjacent sites.”The ministry said that “these Israeli practices constitute a flagrant violation of international law and UN resolutions calling for a cessation of all illegal Israeli excavations in the Old City of Jerusalem ‭‮

