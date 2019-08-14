Palestinians revive charge Zionism is racism at UN hearing

Anti-Israel demonstrators at the World Conference on Racism in Durban, South Africa, in 2001; Muslim anti-Zionism is picking up from where Christian antisemitism left off.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

The Palestinian Authority revived the charge that “Zionism is racism” and warned that the Israelis were “weaponizing” antisemitism to prevent the Palestinians from creating a state, when its representatives testified Wednesday at a UN panel on racism.



“What we face is the Zionist movement," PLO Ambassador to the UN in Geneva Ibrahim Khraishi said. "I would like to remind you that in 1975, the General Assembly adopted Resolution 3379, indicating that Zionism is a form of racism. That is the root of the problem that we face."



He did not mention that the UN had revoked that resolution in 1991.



He spoke at the end of the first ever review of the PA’s record on discrimination and racism that was held on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning by the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination [CERD].



“It was the Zionist movement that was behind the creation of the state of Israel,” Khraishi said as he explained that his people are the victims of that Zionism.



Prior to the official start of the hearing and in written submissions to the committee, a number of NGOs, UN Watch, NGO Monitor and IMPACT-se, provided the committee with examples of Palestinian hate speech and antisemitism against Jews and Israel. This included classic anti-Jewish stereotypes and the PA’s policy of monetary payments to terrorists who killed Jews as well as to family members of those terrorists.



On Tuesday, committee members quizzed the PA delegation about the charges of antisemitism, particular in its school books.

At the hearing on Wednesday the Palestinians defended their right to use hate speech and antisemitism against Israel as legitimate responses to the oppression of the Israeli “occupation of its territory” in the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza.



PA Foreign Ministry representative Ammar Hijazi told CERD that charges of antisemitism and hate speech were simply a “ruse” and a “device” used to “silence righteous dissent” that “must be rejected.”



He continued by stating that, “Advocating for Palestinian rights is not antisemitic, rather it is an expression of moral consistency and a reaction to racist notions of exceptionalism that attempts to justify oppression of any people while granting others a cover for violating human rights.”



Khraishi made reference to the Nefesh B’Nefesh flight of new arrivals in Israel, as an example of the way antisemitism is used in the conflict.



"A few hours ago, at the Ben-Gurion [International]Airport in Tel Aviv, 242 American Jews immigrated to Israel, pretending that they are facing antisemitism in the US. It is in the US, not in Palestine that there is antisemitism,” Khraishi said. “We are victims. We are the victims of the European victims.”



His words were cast all Israelis as descendants of Europeans who fled antisemitism, but ignored the vast number of Israelis whose ancestors came to Israel fleeing persecution in Arab lands, or others who had lived in the territory now know as Israel for centuries.

“What we are facing is occupation, which is illegal,” Khraishi said. “It is our right to use all tools to resist occupation this is accordance with international law."



He described Palestinians as members of all three Monotheistic faiths: Islam, Christianity and Judaism.



"This is how we would like to see Palestine, always a country that offers equal citizenship to all," he said, even though during the meeting, the Palestinian delegation did not fully address the absence of any Jewish community in its territories.



The ugliest form of “racial discrimination” is the occupation which makes it impossible for the Palestinians to fully adhere to the dictates of the convention on racism and which denies the Palestinian people the “most basic right, which is the right to self-determination.”



The Palestinian constitution, which has been adopted, but can not be enforced while under “occupation," addresses many of the CERD’s concerns, Khraishi said.



Right wing Israeli politicians, such as former Israeli justice minister Ayelet Shaked, hold that “Palestinians do not have the right to have rights,” Khraishi said. “That is what we are facing,” he added.

Once the “occupation" is over, Khraishi said, his country “will be a beacon of light for the region and for the world."



The CERD chairman told the Palestinian delegation: "You have showed the real face of Palestine, which wants peace justice and in one word, liberty.”



The PA’s record of racism was under review because the International Convention on the Elimination of All forms of Racial Discrimination is one of seven human rights treaties it has signed onto since the UN General Assembly recognized it as a non-member state in 2012.



The hearing on Tuesday and Wednesday marked the first CERD had reviewed the PA's record. A similar hearing was held in Geneva on the PA’s record on women’s rights and another one will be held in 2020 on children’s rights in Palestinian territory.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });