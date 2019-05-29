Peace team meets with King of Morocco

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner and special envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt arrived in Morocco on Wednesday and met with King Mohammed VI, Crown Prince Moulay Hassan, and Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.



The two joined the King for the traditional Iftar meal during the Ramadan. "Thank you to His Majesty for a special evening and for sharing your wisdom," Greenblatt tweeted. "Morocco is an important friend and ally of the United States."

Honored to share an Iftar this evening with His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Crown Prince Moulay Hassan, FM Nasser Bourita & Jared Kushner. Thank you to His Majesty for a special evening and for sharing your wisdom. Morocco is an important friend & ally of the United States — Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) May 28, 2019

The trip is aimed to discuss the economic component of the peace plan, which is expected to be revealed at a summit in Bahrain next month. Kushner and Greenblatt, seeking support from the Arab world for the economic chapter, will not raise the political part of the "deal of the century" during their meetings.So far, Morocco did not confirm its participation at the Bahrain workshop. However, significant regional powers such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE are expected to attend the event, despite the Palestinians' decision to boycott it. Other countries are said to confirm their presence in the upcoming weeks.After Morocco, Kushner and Greenblatt would visit Jordan as well. The two will arrive in Jerusalem on Thursday, after Netanyahu’s deadline to form a coalition. That way, the two will visit Israel when the political situation is clear.The administration is moving forward with planning the Bahrain workshop, regardless of the political situation in Israel.Last week, the peace team announced that the economic component of the "Deal of the Century" will be revealed during the two-day workshop in Bahrain. According to Israeli media, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon is expected to lead the Israeli delegation.The Palestinians were the first to announce their intention to boycott the event. PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said last week that the Palestinians and their leaders were not seeking an improvement of living conditions "under the occupation."

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



