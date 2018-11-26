Police arrest 32 east Jerusalem residents in crackdown against PA activity

Israel Police raid findings.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Israel Police on Monday morning arrested 32 residents of east Jerusalem, the latest in a series of measures against Palestinian Authority civilian and security officials who are believed to be carrying out various activities in east Jerusalem in violation of the law.
The 32 east Jerusalem residents arrested Monday are suspected of serving in the Palestinian Authority security forces.
Police noted that the suspects have Israel ID cards, that some of them receive benefits from the state of Israel and that they all acted contrary to Section 7 of the 1993 Oslo Accords Law, which prohibits enlistment in the armed forces of the Palestinian Authority.
The suspects were questioned by the Jerusalem district police and were set to appear before the Jerusalem court later that day.
During the search of the suspects' homes, police seized tens of thousands of shekels in cash, various types of uniforms and ammunition, several military equipment and various certificates, photographs & documents.
"Israel police operations will continue in order to prevent illegal activity by residents of east Jerusalem and illegal activity connected to the Palestinian authorities," the police said.
Police arrest PA offcials (credit: Israel Police)
The Israel Police crackdown is aimed at punishing the PA officials for targeting east Jerusalem residents involved in real estate transactions with Israeli Jews.
On Sunday, for the second time in the past month, the Israel Police arrested the Palestinian Authority Governor of Jerusalem, Adnan Geith
, and the Jerusalem Magistrates Court ordered him remanded into custody for five days. Geith, a prominent Fatah official, was appointed last August by PA President Mahmoud Abbas. A 1995 law passed by the Knesset bans the PA from carrying out political or security-related activities within the area of Israel, including east Jerusalem.
Last month, the PA security forces arrested Esam Aqel, a US citizen from east Jerusalem, for his alleged role in the sale of an Arab-owned house in the Old City of Jerusalem to an Israeli Jewish organization.
Following his arrest, the Israel Police arrested Geith for four days, on the suspicion he was involved in the arrest of the US citizen. The commander of the PA General Intelligence Service in the Jerusalem area, Jihad Faqeeh, was arrested by the IDF, also for his role in the case.
In recent weeks, the PA and its security forces have been waging a campaign against east Jerusalem residents suspected of involvement in the sale of houses to Israeli Jews. The PA government has formed a commission of inquiry into the recent sale of a house belonging to the Joudeh family in the Old City's Muslim Quarter to an Israeli Jewish organization. The Palestinian religious authorities in the city have also renewed a fatwa (Islamic religious decree) prohibiting the sale of Arab-owned properties to Israeli Jews.
The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Sheikh Mohammed Hussein, on Sunday condemned the arrest of Geith and the measures taken against PA officials in the city as "unfair." The Israeli measures, he said, are a "flagrant violation of international and humanitarian laws."Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>