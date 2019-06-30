Police arrest 6, increase security efforts in East Jerusalem

The east Jerusalem neighborhood of Abu Dis and the security barrier that separates it from the rest of the city.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Disturbances in several locations in east Jerusalem continued overnight, according to Police.
Israeli police forces, including border police, acted against these disturbances, which included the throwing of stones and other large objects at officers, as well as igniting fireworks.
Further, security forces arrested six suspects who they believe took an active part in earlier disturbances, including those aimed at damaging the light rail.
Two police officers were lightly injured and received medical treatment.
A spokesperson for the police said that forces will continue their activities against those who are trying to disrupt the peace in East Jerusalem.
"The Israel Police Force operates in a professional and focused manner, both in the field and behind the scenes, in order to reach out to anyone who takes an active part in disturbances at any time and place and to bring him to justice for his actions," the police spokesperson said.
Last week, riots broke out in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Isawiya, which then spilled over to Friday and Saturday, after a Palestinian man was killed by Border Police.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>