Police arrest Palestinian on suspicion of planning terror attack in Afula

The car belonging to a 21-year-old Palestiniana arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack, September 22, 2018.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Police arrested a 21-year-old Palestinian man on Saturday on suspicion of having planned to carry out a terror attack in the city of Afula, in the northern district of Israel.
The police had received an anonymous phone-call warning them of the young man's alleged intentions, after which a large number of police units set up road blocks in the area in order to find the suspect. Police said they used a combination of ground units and technology in the search.
The police emergency line then received another phone-call with information about the vehicle that the suspect could be traveling in. A short while after, special patrol units located the vehicle in Afula, arrested the suspect immediately and took him for questioning in collaboration with the Shin Bet security agency.
