Police arrest Palestinian on suspicion of planning terror attack in Afula

Acting on an anonymous tip, the police arrested a 21-year-old Palestinian on Saturday.

By
September 22, 2018 21:03
The car belonging to a 21-year-old Palestiniana arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack

The car belonging to a 21-year-old Palestiniana arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack, September 22, 2018. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

 
Police arrested a 21-year-old Palestinian man on Saturday on suspicion of having planned to carry out a terror attack in the city of Afula, in the northern district of Israel.

The police had received an anonymous phone-call warning them of the young man's alleged intentions, after which a large number of police units set up road blocks in the area in order to find the suspect. Police said they used a combination of ground units and technology in the search.

The police emergency line then received another phone-call with information about the vehicle that the suspect could be traveling in. A short while after, special patrol units located the vehicle in Afula, arrested the suspect immediately and took him for questioning in collaboration with the Shin Bet security agency.

