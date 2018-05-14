May 14 2018
|
Iyar, 29, 5778
|
Police clash with Arab MKs at US embassy protest in Jerusalem

Out of some 200 protesters, the police arrested 14 of the protesters.

By
May 14, 2018 19:58
2 minute read.
Protests outside the inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018

Protests outside the inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. (photo credit: JOINT LIST)

Police officers and demonstrators protesting outside the US embassy inauguration ceremony clashed on Monday in Jerusalem.

Videos distributed on social networks show policemen pushing and arguing with Joint List Arab Members of Knesset, including Jamal Zahlaka, Yousef Jabareen and Masoud Ghanaim.

Videos also showed policemen confiscating Palestinian flags that were waved in the protests.


A number of other MKs attended the protest including Ahmad Tibi, Aida Touma Sliman, Taleb Abu Arar, Dov Henin and the High-Follow Up Committee for the Arab Citizens of Israel chairman Muhammad Barake.

In a statement, it said that “protesters did not keep to the terms that the protestors had agreed upon with police. They chanted Allah Akbar and police removed the flags from the demonstrators.

“Regular police security measures continue in and around the area of Jerusalem,” they continued.

The protested were holding signs in Hebrew, Arabic and English reading “al-Quds is the capital of Palestine,” and “al-Quds is Arab - Muslim and Christian.”

One of the signs said: “Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine - despite the will of Trump and Netanyahu.”

Left-wing NGO Peace Now was among the protesters as well.

In a statement sent before the demonstration, Peace Now explained its resistance to the move of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“This populist move, taken unilaterally and without any recognition of Palestinians’ attachment to Jerusalem and their national aspirations for sovereignty over the Palestinian-inhabited parts of the city, is a boon to extremists on both sides,” it said.

“Israeli Jewish extremists, who view the conflict and its resolution as a zero-sum game and reject any future Palestinian sovereignty in East Jerusalem, interpret Trump’s move as an endorsement of their worldview. Palestinian extremists, particularly those who see the conflict as a religious war, interpret Trump’s move as an affirmation of the widespread view that the “Crusader West” is colluding with Zionism to deny Muslims’ attachment to the third holiest site to Islam and thus to challenge their faith,” it continued.

“Playing into the hands of the extremists and framing the conflict as religious strife, even if inadvertently, weakens the pragmatists who should be emboldened as interlocutors for peace negotiations. Recognizing Israeli political claims to Jerusalem without any recognition of Palestinian aspirations in this holy city wrecks America’s role as an honest, effective broker.”

Meanwhile, the situation remained relatively calm in the neighborhoods of east Jerusalem.

Heavy presence of police and Border Police was felt around the Old City and the adjacent neighborhoods.

Throughout the day, small groups gathered in the Damascus Gate plaza and were dispersed by Border Police forces.  


