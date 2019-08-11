Violence breaks out in Temple Mount as Muslim worshippers riot

Thousands of visitors gather at the entrance to Temple Mount in attempt to pressure the police in to lifting the prohibition on Tisha Be'Av. (photo credit: TPS)

Police forces stormed the Temple Mount area, firing stun grenades and crowd dispersal means at Muslim worshippers protesting the gathering of Jews at the entrance, after the police barred them from entering.



More than 80 thousand Muslims gathered to pray on Temple mount to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, the "festival of sacrifice," as the announcers called on the worshippers to remain at the place to deny Jewish entrance.

Hamas banner on Temple Mount on Tisha B'Av.



No Jews allowed on our holiest site while terrorist sympathizers are welcome. pic.twitter.com/jCb43gAxe1 — Elder Of Ziyon ҉ (@elderofziyon) August 11, 2019

סגירת הר הבית ליהודים בתשעה באב היא בושה וחרפה, מהסוג שמזכיר לנו על מה אנחנו צמים היום. ההחלטה להיכנע לטרור ולאלימות הערבית במקום הקדוש ביותר לעם היהודי היא השורש לאבדן ההרתעה גם ביתר הגזרות. כך גם סגירת מערת המכפלה היום בשל יום אידם. "על הר ציון ששמם שועלים הילכו בו". — בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) August 11, 2019

Muslims then confronted Jews waiting at the entrance, as Police forces were forced to storm the area and fire at the Muslims to disperse the crowd and prevent further altercation.Israel Police have decided to prohibit the entrance of Jews to the Temple Mount area on Sunday for Tisha Be'av as thousands gather at the gates in attempts to pressure the forces into changing the decision, according to Israeli media sources."In the last hour, a special assessment was conducted by the Jerusalem District Commander, and eventually it was decided that, given the amount of worshippers and the high friction potential, visits to the Temple Mount would not be possible at this time," the Jerusalem District Police Spokesperson's Unit announced on Sunday. Tisha Be'av coincides with the beginning of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, the "festival of sacrifice." The Temple Mount is usually closed to non-Muslim visitors during Muslim holidays, but as the holidays overlap, some Jewish organizations appealed to the Israeli authorities to allow Jewish visitors on the site."The gate was supposed to open at 7:30 but the Police is showing weakness and fear, and has not yet announced whether to open the gate to Jewish "visitors" for fear of rioting by 'local' Muslims," tweeted Maariv's Avishai Grinzaig. "In doing so, the police shows the world that terrorism pays off and it also shows who really controls the mount. (Clue to the puzzle: Not us)."Meanwhile, at the entrance to the Temple Mount area, a sign was put up containing a picture of a Hamas terrorist and of the Muslim Brotherhood's former leader, Mohamed Morsi, with Arabic writing saying "No to the 'Deal of the Century'" and quoting Morsi's saying: "Our soul yearns for the Temple."MK Bezalel Smotrich tweeted his frustration at the police decision, saying that "The decision to give in to Arab terrorism and violence at the holiest of places to the Jewish people is the root of lack of deterrence."

